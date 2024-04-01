Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightറൂ​ഹാ​നി ഇ​ജ്തി​മ:...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 April 2024 4:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 April 2024 4:07 AM GMT

    റൂ​ഹാ​നി ഇ​ജ്തി​മ: ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ramadan 2024
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ജം​ഇ​യ്യ​തു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മ​യു​ടെ​യും മു​സ്‍ലിം ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ​യും കീ​ഴി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന റൂ​ഹാ​നി ഇ​ജ്തി​മ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഖു​ദ്ദൂ​സാ​ബ് ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് മൈ​താ​നി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ഫ്താ​റും ഫാ​മി​ലി മീ​റ്റും ന​ട​ന്നു. റി​സ് വാ​ൻ അ​ർ​ഷ​ദ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. എ​ൻ.​കെ.​എം ശാ​ഫി സ​അ​ദി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ ഷ​രീ​ഫ്, സി.​എം. ഫാ​യി​സ് , ജി.​എ. ബാ​വ, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹീം വി​ല്ലേ​ജ്, സ​യ്യി​ദ് ഷൗ​ക്ക​ത്ത​ലി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ശം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹീം ബാ​ഫ​ഖി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
    News Summary - Ruhani Ijthima- Iftar meet
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X