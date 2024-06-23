Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 2:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jun 2024 2:29 AM GMT

    റി​ട്ട. ഐ.​ജി​യും ഉ​ർ​ദു ക​വി​യു​മാ​യ ഖ​ലീ​ൽ മാ​മൂ​ൻ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു

    Khalil Mamoon
    ഖ​ലീ​ലു​ർ​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ മാ​മൂ​ൻ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റി​ട്ട. ഐ.​ജി​യും ഉ​ർ​ദു ക​വി​യു​മാ​യ ഖ​ലീ​ലു​ർ​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ മാ​മൂ​ൻ (75) ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​മ്പ് ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ റേ​ഡി​യോ​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി​ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. ഐ.​പി.​എ​സു​കാ​ര​നാ​യി പ്രേ​മോ​ഷ​ൻ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യും ഐ.​ജി​യാ​യി വി​ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    2008 മു​ത​ൽ 2010 വ​രെ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഉ​ർ​ദു അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ർ​ദു ക​വി​ത സ​മാ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് 2010ൽ ​സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. അ​ന്ത്യ​ക​ർ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ശി​വാ​ജി ന​ഗ​ർ ഖു​ദ്ദൂ​സ് സാ​ഹി​ബ് ഖ​ബ​ർ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Urdu poetKhalil Mamoon
