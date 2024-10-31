Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    31 Oct 2024 2:13 AM GMT
    31 Oct 2024 2:13 AM GMT

    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഏ​താ​യാ​ലും ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ശാ​ഖ ഗ​വ. സ്കൂ​ൾ മു​റ്റ​ത്തു​ത​ന്നെ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ആ​ര് ഭ​രി​ച്ചാ​ലും ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് ശാ​ഖ ഗ​വ. സ്കൂ​ൾ മു​റ്റ​ത്ത് ത​ന്നെ.സൂ​റ​ത്ക​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ മം​ഗ​ല​പേ​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് ഹ​യ​ർ പ്രൈ​മ​റി സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ പ​തി​വാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി പ​രാ​തി​യു​യ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മാ​ത്ര​മേ ഗ​വ. വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​വും പ​രി​സ​ര​വും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​വൂ എ​ന്നാ​ണ് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ച​ട്ടം.

    Govt.schoolsRSS branch
