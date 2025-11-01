Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
1 Nov 2025 11:18 AM IST
1 Nov 2025 11:18 AM IST
ആർ.എസ്.എസ് റൂട്ട് മാർച്ച്: അഞ്ചിന് വീണ്ടും ചർച്ചtext_fields
ബംഗളൂരു: ചിറ്റാപ്പൂർ മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ ആർ.എസ്.എസ് റൂട്ട് മാർച്ചുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് നവംബർ അഞ്ചിന് വീണ്ടും ചർച്ച നടത്താൻ ഹൈകോടതി നിർദേശം. 28നു ചേർന്ന യോഗം പരാജയപ്പെട്ടതിനെത്തുടർന്നാണ് രണ്ടാമതും ചർച്ച വിളിക്കാൻ കോടതി നിർദേശിച്ചത്. ഇതോടെ ഞായറാഴ്ച മാർച്ച് നടക്കില്ലെന്നുറപ്പായി. ഹരജി ഏഴിനു പരിഗണിക്കും.
