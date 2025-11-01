Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 11:18 AM IST
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 11:18 AM IST

    ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് റൂ​ട്ട് മാ​ർ​ച്ച്: അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് വീ​ണ്ടും ച​ർ​ച്ച

    ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് റൂ​ട്ട് മാ​ർ​ച്ച്: അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് വീ​ണ്ടും ച​ർ​ച്ച
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​റ്റാ​പ്പൂ​ർ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് റൂ​ട്ട് മാ​ർ​ച്ചു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ന​വം​ബ​ർ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് വീ​ണ്ടും ച​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം. 28നു ​ചേ​ർ​ന്ന യോ​ഗം പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​തും ച​ർ​ച്ച വി​ളി​ക്കാ​ൻ കോ​ട​തി നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​തോ​ടെ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു​റ​പ്പാ​യി. ​ഹ​ര​ജി ഏ​ഴി​നു പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കും.

