Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 3:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 3:09 AM GMT

    റോ​ട്ട​റി ക്ല​ബ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം

    റോ​ട്ട​റി ക്ല​ബ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദൊം​ലൂ​ർ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് റോ​ട്ട​റി ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ലി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ ചാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ റോ​ട്ട​റി ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ വി​ഷ​ന​റീ​സ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​മ​ന്ത്രി ജി. ​പ​ര​മേ​ശ്വ​ര മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. റോ​ട്ട​റി ഡി​സ്ട്രി​ക്ട് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ സ​തീ​ഷ് മാ​ധ​വ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ക്ല​ബ്ബി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി ഡോ. ​എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം എ​ബ​നേ​സ​റി​നെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: 9845158797.

    Bengaluru News, Rotary Club
