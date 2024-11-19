Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    കവർച്ച: ഒരാൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    Arrest
    അഫ്റിദ്

    ബംഗളൂരു: വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് പണവും ആഭരണങ്ങളും കവർന്ന കേസിൽ ശങ്കരപുരരിലെ കെ. അഫ്റിദി​നെ (32) പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ബസവനഗുഡി ഉത്തരാധി മഠം റോഡിലെ സമീർ ആർ. കട്ടിയുടെ വീട്ടിൽ നിന്ന് സെപ്റ്റംബർ 28ന് 20 പവൻ സ്വർണവും 67,000 രൂപയും കവർന്ന കേസിലാണ് അറസ്റ്റ്.

    TAGS:RobberyArrest
