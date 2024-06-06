Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    6 Jun 2024
    6 Jun 2024

    ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച: പ്ര​തി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    Arrest
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​തി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ഹാ​സ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി റി​യാ​സ് ഖാ​ൻ (54) ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 28 ല​ക്ഷം വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ടൗ​ൺ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ 17ഉം ​ബ​സ​വ​ന​ഹ​ള്ളി സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചും കേ​സു​ക​ൾ നി​ല​വി​ലു​ള്ള​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    sidekick