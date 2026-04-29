Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ കവർച്ച:...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 April 2026 7:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 April 2026 7:53 AM IST

    ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ കവർച്ച: പ്രതി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ കവർച്ച: പ്രതി അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    രാ​ഘ​വേ​ന്ദ്ര 

    മംഗളൂരു: വരങ്ക ഭാർഭരേശ്വര ദുർഗ പരമേശ്വരി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ കവർച്ച നടത്തിയ കേസിൽ പ്രതിയെ അജേകർ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. വരങ്ക മഞ്ചക്യാരു നിവാസി വി.കെ. രാഘവേന്ദ്രയാണ് (35) അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ നിന്ന് മോഷ്ടിച്ച പണം പൊലീസ് കണ്ടെടുത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:metrorobbery in templeArrest
    News Summary - Robbery in temple: Suspect arrested
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X