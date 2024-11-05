Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 2:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 2:21 AM GMT

    ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച; ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ണ​വും ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    Robbery,
    ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ന്ന ക്ഷേ​ത്രം പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ ഫ​റ​ങ്കി​പേ​ട്ട​യി​ലെ ദേ​വ​കി കൃ​ഷ്ണ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ ന​ട​ന്ന ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ വി​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ചാ​ർ​ത്തി​യ മൂ​ന്ന് പ​വ​ൻ സ്വ​ർ​ണം, ഒ​ന്ന​ര കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം വെ​ള്ളി ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യി. ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 10,000 രൂ​പ​യും ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു.

    പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച മൂ​ന്ന​ര​യോ​ടെ പൂ​ട്ട് പൊ​ളി​ച്ച് ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക​യ​റി​യ അ​ഞ്ചം​ഗ സം​ഘം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച​യും നാ​ലോ​ടെ പു​റ​ത്ത് പോ​വു​ന്ന​തും സി.​സി.​ടി.​വി​യി​ൽ പ​തി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Robbery, Devaki Krishna temple
