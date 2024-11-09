Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 2:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 2:01 AM GMT

    കവർച്ച: പ്രതി 20 വർഷങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    crime
    മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാഫി

    മംഗളൂരു: ബണ്ട്വാൾ ആദിശക്തി ചാമുണ്ഡേശ്വരി ക്ഷേത്രം കവർച്ച കേസിലെ പ്രതിയെ 20 വർഷങ്ങൾക്കുശേഷം പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഉഡ്ഡങ്ങളയിലെ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാഫിയാണ് (44) അറസ്റ്റിലായത്.

    Girl in a jacket

    News Summary - Robbery: Accused arrested after 20 years
