Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    10 April 2025 9:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    10 April 2025 9:13 AM IST

    സി.​സി.​ടി.​വി​യി​ൽ ക​റു​ത്ത പെ​യി​ന്റ​ടി​ച്ച് എ.​ടി.​എ​മ്മി​ൽ ​നി​ന്ന് 18 ല​ക്ഷം ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു

    Representative Image
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി സ​ബ​ർ​ബ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ എ.​ടി.​എം കൗ​ണ്ട​ർ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത് 18 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ കൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ച്ചു.

    എ.​ടി.​എ​മ്മി​ലെ സി.​സി.​ടി.​വി കാ​മ​റ​യി​ൽ ക​റു​ത്ത പെ​യി​ന്റ് സ്പ്രേ ​ചെ​യ്ത ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് ക​വ​ർ​ച്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ലെ ഭ​വാ​നി ന​ഗ​റി​ലെ പൂ​ജാ​രി ചൗ​ക്കി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള എ.​ടി.​എ​മ്മി​ൽ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വ​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. എ.​ടി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ കാ​ഷ് ബോ​ക്‌​സ് ഗ്യാ​സ് ക​ട്ട​ർ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് തു​റ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പൊ​ലീ​സ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ സ്ഥ​ലം സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി.

    TAGS:theftatmCrime
