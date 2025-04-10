Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 April 2025
10 April 2025
സി.സി.ടി.വിയിൽ കറുത്ത പെയിന്റടിച്ച് എ.ടി.എമ്മിൽ നിന്ന് 18 ലക്ഷം കവർന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Robbers spray black paint on CCTV camera inside ATM kiosk, steal Rs 18 lakh
ബംഗളൂരു: കലബുറഗി സബർബൻ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ പരിധിയിൽ എ.ടി.എം കൗണ്ടർ തകർത്ത് 18 ലക്ഷം രൂപ കൊള്ളയടിച്ചു.
എ.ടി.എമ്മിലെ സി.സി.ടി.വി കാമറയിൽ കറുത്ത പെയിന്റ് സ്പ്രേ ചെയ്ത ശേഷമാണ് കവർച്ച നടത്തിയത്. റിങ് റോഡിലെ ഭവാനി നഗറിലെ പൂജാരി ചൗക്കിന് സമീപമുള്ള എ.ടി.എമ്മിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയോടെയാണ് സംഭവമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. എ.ടി.എമ്മിന്റെ കാഷ് ബോക്സ് ഗ്യാസ് കട്ടർ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് തുറന്ന നിലയിലായിരുന്നു.
പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ സ്ഥലം സന്ദർശിച്ച് പരിശോധന നടത്തി.
