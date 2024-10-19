Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 2:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 2:29 AM GMT

    മ​ഴ മാ​റി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ റോ​ഡാ​കെ കു​ഴി​ക​ൾ

    മ​ഴ മാ​റി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ റോ​ഡാ​കെ കു​ഴി​ക​ൾ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി പെ​യ്ത മ​ഴ മാ​റി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ കു​ഴി​ക​ൾ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. മെ​ജ​സ്റ്റി​ക്കി​ലെ ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി ബ​സ് സ്റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡി​ന് സ​മീ​പം റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി കു​ഴി​ക​ളാ​ണ് രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    ദി​വ​സ​വും ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ബി.​എം.​ടി.​സി ബ​സു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ഈ ​റോ​ഡി​ലൂ​ടെ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. റോ​ഡി​ലെ കു​ഴി​ക​ൾ കാ​ര​ണം വാ​ഹ​ന​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രും ബ​സി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​രും ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ടു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsRoad Potholes
    News Summary - Road Potholes
