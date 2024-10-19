Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Oct 2024 2:29 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Oct 2024 2:29 AM GMT
മഴ മാറിയപ്പോൾ റോഡാകെ കുഴികൾtext_fields
News Summary - Road Potholes
ബംഗളൂരു: തുടർച്ചയായി പെയ്ത മഴ മാറിയപ്പോൾ നഗരത്തിലെ റോഡുകളിൽ കുഴികൾ രൂപപ്പെട്ടു. മെജസ്റ്റിക്കിലെ ബി.എം.ടി.സി ബസ് സ്റ്റാൻഡിന് സമീപം റോഡുകളിൽ നിരവധി കുഴികളാണ് രൂപപ്പെട്ടത്.
ദിവസവും ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് ബി.എം.ടി.സി ബസുകളാണ് ഈ റോഡിലൂടെ സർവിസ് നടത്തുന്നത്. റോഡിലെ കുഴികൾ കാരണം വാഹനയാത്രക്കാരും ബസിൽ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നവരും ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുകയാണ്.
