Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    1 Feb 2025 7:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    1 Feb 2025 7:34 AM IST

    കെ.​പി. പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ വി​ര​മി​ച്ചു

    കെ.​പി. പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ വി​ര​മി​ച്ചു
    കെ.​പി. പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: യെ​ല​ഹ​ങ്ക എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​ഡ്മി​ൻ ഓ​ഫി​സ​റാ​യി വി​ര​മി​ച്ച കെ.​പി. പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ. മൂ​വാ​റ്റു​പു​ഴ വാ​ര​പ്പെ​ട്ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ പ​ത്മ​കു​മാ​ർ കെ.​ആ​ർ പു​രം ഉ​ദ​യ ന​ഗ​ർ രാ​മാ​നു​ജ​പ്പ ലേ​ഔ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണ് താ​മ​സം. ക​ലാ​വേ​ദി​യു​ടെ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി, കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് വി​മാ​ന​പു​ര ക​ര​യോ​ഗം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്, വൈ​സ് മെ​ൻ​സ് ക്ല​ബ് ഇ​ന്ദി​രാ​ന​ഗ​ർ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ​ന്നീ നി​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    X