Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 9 March 2026 7:00 AM IST
    date_range 9 March 2026 7:00 AM IST

    കെ.​എം.​ഹ​നീ​ഫി​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    കെ.​എം.​ഹ​നീ​ഫി​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു
     കെ.​എം.​ഹ​നീ​ഫി​ന് സ​ലിം അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു. പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് സാ​ദി​ഖ​ലി ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ,എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​കെ.​നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ​മീ​പം.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ വൈ​സ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നും ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി​യു​മാ​യ കെ.​എം.​ഹ​നീ​ഫി​നെ​എ.​ഐ.​കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മ​റ്റി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.​ സ​യ്യി​ദ് പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് സാ​ദി​ഖ​ലി ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സാ​നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ ചീ​ഫ് വി​പ്പ് സ​ലിം അ​ഹ്മദ് ഹ​നീ​ഫി​ന് ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

