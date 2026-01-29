Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 10:44 AM IST
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 10:44 AM IST

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    മേ​ദ​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി ശ്രീ​അ​യ്യ​പ്പ എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍ സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്.​ഇ​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മേ​ദ​ര​ഹ​ള്ളി ശ്രീ​അ​യ്യ​പ്പ എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍ സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്.​ഇ സ്കൂ​ളി​ല്‍ 77ാം റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. അ​യ്യ​പ്പ​ക്ഷേ​ത്രം പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ജെ. ​സി. വി​ജ​യ​ൻ പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ആ​ർ. ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ര​ൻ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ ബാ​ല​ശ്രീ ശി​വ​പ്ര​സാ​ദ് സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെൻറ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​യ​ൻ​സ്, ആ​ർ​ക്സ് ആ​ന്‍ഡ് ക്രാ​ഫ്റ്റ് എ​ക്സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

