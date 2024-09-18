Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightരേ​ണു​ക​സ്വാ​മി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 3:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 3:09 AM GMT

    രേ​ണു​ക​സ്വാ​മി വ​ധ​ക്കേ​സ്​; ദ​ർ​ശ​​ന്റെ ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി 30 വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Kannada actor Darshan hit with a slipper at Kranti event
    cancel

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: രേ​ണു​ക​സ്വാ​മി കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ക്കേ​സി​ൽ ക​ന്ന​ട ന​ട​ൻ ദ​ർ​ശ​ൻ, ന​ടി പ​വി​ത്ര ​ഗൗ​ഡ തു​ട​ങ്ങി കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി ചേ​ർ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രു​ടെ ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 30 വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി. ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​ഡീ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ചീ​ഫ് മെ​ട്രോ​പൊ​ളി​റ്റ​ൻ മ​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​റ്റാ​ണ് (എ.​സി.​എം.​എം) ജു​ഡീ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി നീ​ട്ടി​യ​ത്. ദ​ർ​ശ​ൻ ബെ​ല്ലാ​രി ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ നി​ന്നും പ​വി​ത്ര ​ഗൗ​ഡ പ​ര​പ്പ​ന അ​​ഗ്ര​ഹാ​ര ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ നി​ന്നും മ​റ്റു 15 പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ ജ​യി​ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നും വി​ഡി​യോ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സി​ങ്​ വ​ഴി വാ​ദം കേ​ട്ടു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kannada Actor DarshanRenuka Swamy murder case
    News Summary - Renuka swamy murder case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick