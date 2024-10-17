Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    17 Oct 2024
    17 Oct 2024

    ന​ട​ൻ ദ​ർ​ശ​നും സം​ഘ​വും കൊ​ലപ്പെടുത്തിയ രേ​ണു​ക സ്വാ​മി​ക്ക് ആ​ൺ​കു​ഞ്ഞ് പി​റ​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന്ന​ട സൂ​പ്പ​ർ സ്റ്റാ​ർ ദ​ർ​ശ​നും കൂ​ട്ടാ​ളി​ക​ളും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ രേ​ണു​ക സ്വാ​മി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ര്യ സ​ഹ​ന ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ആ​ൺ​കു​ഞ്ഞി​ന് ജ​ന്മം ന​ൽ​കി. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ടു​മ്പോ​ൾ സ​ഹ​ന അ​ഞ്ച് മാ​സം ഗ​ർ​ഭി​ണി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​ൺ​കു​ഞ്ഞി​ലൂ​ടെ ത​​ന്റെ മ​ക​ൻ വീ​ണ്ടും ജ​നി​ച്ച​താ​യി രേ​ണു​ക സ്വാ​മി​യു​ടെ പി​താ​വ് കാ​ശി​നാ​ഥ് ശി​വ​ന​ഗൗ​ഡ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

