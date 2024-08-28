Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    28 Aug 2024 3:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    28 Aug 2024 3:26 AM GMT

    വാ​ട​ക കു​ടി​ശ്ശി​ക; ര​ണ്ട് പോ​സ്റ്റ്ഓ​ഫി​സ് ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി പൂ​ട്ടി

    വാ​ട​ക കു​ടി​ശ്ശി​ക; ര​ണ്ട് പോ​സ്റ്റ്ഓ​ഫി​സ് ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി പൂ​ട്ടി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വാ​ട​ക കു​ടി​ശ്ശി​ക വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ ര​ണ്ട് പോ​സ്റ്റ്ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ൾ ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പൂ​ട്ടി. പു​തു​ക്കി​യ ക​രാ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​രം വാ​ട​ക ന​ൽ​കാ​ത്ത​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഒ​രു കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യോ​ളം കു​ടി​ശ്ശി​ക വ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ ​സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​ൺ​സ് റോ​ഡി​ലെ​യും വ​സ​ന്ത് ന​ഗ​ർ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ലെ​യും പോ​സ്റ്റ്ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​ട​ച്ചു​പൂ​ട്ടി​യ​ത്. 2014 മു​ത​ൽ പ​ല​ത​വ​ണ നോ​ട്ടീ​സ് ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടും വാ​ട​ക കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റ്ഓ​ഫി​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വീ​ഴ്ച വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

