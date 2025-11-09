Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 11:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 11:35 AM IST

    ചൂരൽമലയിലെ ദുരന്തബാധിതർക്ക് സഹായനിധി കൈമാറി

    ചൂരൽമലയിലെ ദുരന്തബാധിതർക്ക് സഹായനിധി കൈമാറി
    ബംഗളൂരു: മുണ്ടക്കൈ ചൂരൽമല പ്രദേശത്തെ പ്രകൃതിദുരന്തബാധിതർക്കായി മൈസൂർ കേരള മുസ്‍ലിം ജമാഅത്ത് സഹായനിധി കൈമാറി. ചൂരൽമല മഹല്ല് ഖത്തീബിന്റെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ ട്രഷറർ യൂനുസ് മഹല്ല് കമ്മിറ്റി ഭാരവാഹികൾക്ക് ഫണ്ട് കൈമാറി. ഇരുനൂറിലേറെ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് അടുത്ത ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ധനസഹായം വിതരണം ചെയ്യുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.

    ദുരന്തബാധിതരുടെ സ്ഥിതിഗതികൾ വിലയിരുത്തുന്നതിനായി കേരള മുസ്‍ലിം ജമാഅത്ത് പ്രതിനിധികൾ പ്രദേശവാസികളുമായി സംവദിക്കുകയും ദുരന്തബാധിത പ്രദേശം സന്ദർശിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. സെക്രട്ടറി പി.പി. അഫ്സൽ, എക്സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് അംഗം ഒ.പി. സുഫൈർ എന്നിവരും ഒപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

