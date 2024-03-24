Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    24 March 2024 3:40 AM GMT
    24 March 2024 3:40 AM GMT

    ചൈൽഡ് കെയർ ​സെൻററുകൾക്ക് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ നിർബന്ധം

    registration
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ചൈ​ൽ​ഡ് കെ​യ​ർ ​സെൻറ​റു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​ക്കി ബൃ​ഹ​ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു മ​ഹാ​ന​ഗ​ര പാ​ലി​കെ (ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി). 2015 ലെ ​ജു​വ​നൈ​ൽ ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ബോ​ർ​ഡ് നി​യ​മ​പ്ര​കാ​ര​മാ​ണ് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് ജി​ല്ല ചൈ​ൽ​ഡ് പ്രൊ​ട്ട​ക്ഷ​ൻ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ചെ​യ​ർ​പേ​ഴ്സ​ൻ കൂ​ടി​യാ​യ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു അ​ർ​ബ​ൻ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ചൈ​ൽ​ഡ് കെ​യ​ർ ​സെൻറ​റു​ക​ൾ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 20 ന​കം ന​ട​പ​ടി ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ബി.​ബി.​എം.​പി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Bengaluru NewsRegistrationChild Care Center
