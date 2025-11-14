Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 10:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 10:08 AM IST

    അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക, അ​ന​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ഒ​ഴി​വു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് റി​ക്രൂ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് തുടങ്ങി

    അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക, അ​ന​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ഒ​ഴി​വു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് റി​ക്രൂ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് തുടങ്ങി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ഓ​ഫ് സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ (സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്.​ഇ) കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​യ, ന​വോ​ദ​യ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ലെ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക, അ​ന​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ഒ​ഴി​വു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് റി​ക്രൂ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ സി.​ബി.​എ​സ്.​ഇ​യു​ടെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വെ​ബ് സൈ​റ്റാ​യ cbse.gov.in, kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in എ​ന്നി​വ മു​ഖേ​ന അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ നാ​ലി​ന​കം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണം.

    TAGS:CBSECareer NewsJob Recruitment
    News Summary - Recruitment for teaching and non-teaching positions has begun
