Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 16 Sept 2025 10:57 AM IST
    date_range 16 Sept 2025 10:57 AM IST

    വാ​യ​ന കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ

    വാ​യ​ന കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ‘ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ബു​ക്കീ​സ്’ ​​എ​ന്ന പു​സ്ത​ക വാ​യ​ന കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ലൈ​ബ്ര​റി​യി​ലെ ശേ​ഷാ​ദ്രി അ​യ്യ​ർ മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ഥ​മ പ്ര​തി​വാ​ര നി​ശ​ബ്ദ വാ​യ​ന സെ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    സൗ​മ്യ ര​മേ​ഷ്, കാ​വ്യ ഡി​ഗ്ഗെ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​വ​ര്‍ഷം ന​വം​ബ​റി​ലാ​ണ് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​ഞ്ചു​മു​ത​ല്‍ 70 വ​യ​സ്സ്​ വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​ര്‍ ഇ​തി​ല്‍ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്.

