Posted Ondate_range 7 May 2024 4:04 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 May 2024 4:04 AM GMT
പ്രജ്വൽ ജയിച്ചാൽ ബി.ജെ.പി നിയമനടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കും -ആർ. അശോകtext_fields
News Summary - R.Ashoka speaks about Prajwal Revanna case
ബംഗളൂരു: ഹാസൻ ലോക്സഭ മണ്ഡലത്തിൽ പ്രജ്വൽ രേവണ്ണ വിജയിച്ചാൽ ലൈംഗിക അതിക്രമ കേസുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് അദ്ദേഹത്തിനെതിരെ ബി.ജെ.പി നിയമനടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്ന് നിയമസഭ പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് ആർ. അശോക പറഞ്ഞു. നിലവിൽ പ്രജ്വൽ കോൺഗ്രസ്-ജെ.ഡി.എസ് സഖ്യ എം.പിയാണെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.
