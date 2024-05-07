Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2024 4:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2024 4:04 AM GMT

    പ്ര​ജ്വ​ൽ ജ​യി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കും -ആ​ർ. അ​ശോ​ക

    R. Ashoka
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹാ​സ​ൻ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ജ്വ​ൽ രേ​വ​ണ്ണ വി​ജ​യി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ലൈം​ഗി​ക അ​തി​ക്ര​മ കേ​സു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​വ് ആ​ർ. അ​ശോ​ക പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. നി​ല​വി​ൽ പ്ര​ജ്വ​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്-​ജെ.​ഡി.​എ​സ് സ​ഖ്യ എം.​പി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു.

    TAGS:Prajwal RevannaR. Ashoka
    News Summary - R.Ashoka speaks about Prajwal Revanna case
