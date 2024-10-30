Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    30 Oct 2024 3:20 AM GMT
    30 Oct 2024 3:20 AM GMT

    ലൈം​ഗി​ക പീ​ഡ​നം: പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് 20 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വ്

    ലൈം​ഗി​ക പീ​ഡ​നം: പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് 20 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വ്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​വാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യെ പീ​ഡി​പ്പി​ച്ച കേ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ക്ക് 20 വ​ർ​ഷം ത​ട​വും 10,000 രൂ​പ പി​ഴ​യും വി​ധി​ച്ചു. ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹെം​പ​ണ്ണ ഹ​രി​ജ​നാ​ണ് (29) പ്ര​തി. 2018ൽ ​ഗോ​ഖ​ക് റൂ​റ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലാ​ണ് കേ​സി​നാ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​യ സം​ഭ​വം.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsRape Case
