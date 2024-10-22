Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    22 Oct 2024 3:41 AM GMT
    22 Oct 2024 3:41 AM GMT

    പെ​ൻ​​ഡ്രൈ​വ് കേ​സ്; പ്ര​ജ്വ​ൽ രേ​വ​ണ്ണ​യു​ടെ ജാ​മ്യ​ഹ​ര​ജി ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ത​ള്ളി

    Prajwal revanna
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ലാ​ത്സം​ഗ കേ​സു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പെ​ൻ​ഡ്രൈ​വ് കേ​സി​ൽ ഹാ​സ​ൻ മു​ൻ എം.​പി​യും ജെ.​ഡി-​എ​സ് യു​വ​നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ പ്ര​ജ്വ​ൽ രേ​വ​ണ്ണ​യു​ടെ ജാ​മ്യ ഹ​ര​ജി ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ത​ള്ളി. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ഹ​ര​ജി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച സിം​ഗ്ൾ ജ​ഡ്ജി ബെ​ഞ്ചാ​ണ് ജാ​മ്യം നി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച​ത്. ഹൊ​ളെ​ന​ര​സി​പു​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സി​ൽ കീ​ഴ്കോ​ട​തി ജാ​മ്യ ഹ​ര​ജി ത​ള്ളി​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​ജ്വ​ൽ ഹൈ​​​കോ​ട​തി​യെ സ​മീ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

