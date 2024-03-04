Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightര​മേ​ഷ് ജി​ഗ​ജി​നാ​ഗി...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 March 2024 3:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 March 2024 3:42 AM GMT

    ര​മേ​ഷ് ജി​ഗ​ജി​നാ​ഗി എം.​പി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Ramesh Jigajinagi
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​പി.​യും ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ ര​മേ​ഷ് ജി​ഗ​ജി​നാ​ഗി​യെ ത​ല​ച്ചോ​റി​ല്‍ ര​ക്ത​സ്രാ​വ​വും നെ​ഞ്ചു​വേ​ദ​ന​യും അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ബെ​ല​ഗാ​വി​യി​ലെ കെ.​എ​ല്‍.​ഇ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ല്‍ തീ​വ്ര​പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന എം.​പി​യു​ടെ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല നി​ല​വി​ല്‍ തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മു​തി​ര്‍ന്ന നേ​താ​വാ​യ ജി​ഗ​ജി​നാ​ഗി ആ​റു​ത​വ​ണ എം.​പി യാ​യും നാ​ലു​ത​വ​ണ എം.​എ​ല്‍.​എ​യാ​യും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:hospitalRamesh Jigajinagi
    News Summary - Ramesh Jigajinagi M.P In the hospital
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X