Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 11:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2025 11:38 AM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കം 24ന്

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കം 24ന്
    ​ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സു​ന്നി മാ​നേ​ജ്മെൻറ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഘ​ട​കം റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മു​ന്നൊ​രു​ക്കം എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തെ ആ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 24ന് ​കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    ശി​വാ​ജി ന​ഗ​ർ ഇം​പീ​രി​യ​ൽ ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് മ​ർ​ക​സ് സ​ഖാ​ഫി സു​ന്നി​യ്യ​യി​ലെ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ലീ​ൽ സ​ഖാ​ഫി ചെ​റു​ശ്ശോ​ല ക്ലാ​സി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും. രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടു മു​ത​ൽ 10 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന 150 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​മെ​ന്ന് എ​സ്.​എം.​എ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Ramadan 2025
    News Summary - Ramadan preparations
