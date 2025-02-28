ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ റമദാൻ വ്രതാരംഭം ഞായറാഴ്ച

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
28 Feb 2025 10:04 PM IST
28 Feb 2025 10:04 PM IST
ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ റമദാൻ വ്രതാരംഭം ഞായറാഴ്ചtext_fields
News Summary - Ramadan fast begins in Bengaluru on Sunday
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ മാസപ്പിറവി ദൃശ്യമാവാത്തതിനാൽ ശഅബാൻ 30 പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ഞായറാഴ്ച റമദാൻ വ്രതാരംഭത്തിന് തുടക്കമാവും.
ഒമാൻ ഉൾപ്പെടെ ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ചയാണ് റമദാൻ ഒന്ന്. സൗദിയിലെ തുമൈറിലാണ് മാസപ്പിറവി ദൃശ്യമായത്.
കേരളത്തിൽ എവിടെയും മാസപ്പിറവി കണ്ടതായി വിവരം ലഭിക്കാത്തതിനാല് ശഅ്ബാന് 30 പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി റമദാന് ഒന്ന് മാര്ച്ച് രണ്ടിന് ഞായറാഴ്ച ആയിരിക്കുമെന്ന് കേരള ഹിലാല് കമ്മിറ്റി ചെയര്മാന് പി.പി. ഉണ്ണീന്കുട്ടി മൗലവി അറിയിച്ചു.
