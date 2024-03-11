Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബംഗളൂരുവിലും നാളെ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 March 2024 2:12 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 March 2024 2:13 PM GMT

    ബംഗളൂരുവിലും നാളെ റമദാൻ വ്രതാരംഭം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ramadan 2024
    cancel

    ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടകയിലെ പല ഭാഗങ്ങളിലും റമദാൻ മാസപ്പിറ ദൃശ്യമായതിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ നാളെ മുതൽ റമദാൻ വ്രതം ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് മലബാർ മുസ്‍ലിം അസോസിയേഷൻ ഖത്തീബ് സെയ്തുമുഹമ്മദ് നൂരി അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Ramadanbangalore
    News Summary - ramadan begins tomorrow in bangalore
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X