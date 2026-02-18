Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ഒ​ന്ന് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച

    റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ഒ​ന്ന് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ച​ന്ദ്ര​ക്ക​ല ക​ണ്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നാ​ൽ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി, , ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു, ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ സം​യു​ക്ത ഖാ​ദി എം. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​ഹ​മീ​ദ് മു​സ്‌​ലി​യാ​ർ മാ​ണി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:newsramadanThursday
    News Summary - Ramadan begins on a Thursday.
