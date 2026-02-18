Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST
റമദാൻ ഒന്ന് വ്യാഴാഴ്ചtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Ramadan begins on a Thursday.
മംഗളൂരു: ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ചന്ദ്രക്കല കണ്ടില്ലെന്ന് റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടതിനാൽ റമദാൻ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് ഉഡുപ്പി, , ചിക്കമഗളൂരു, ശിവമൊഗ്ഗ സംയുക്ത ഖാദി എം. അബ്ദുൽഹമീദ് മുസ്ലിയാർ മാണി അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story