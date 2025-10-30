Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​പാ​വ​ഗ​ഡ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 10:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Oct 2025 10:04 AM IST

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​പാ​വ​ഗ​ഡ റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ രാ​ജ​ഹം​സ സ​ർ​വി​സ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​പാ​വ​ഗ​ഡ റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ രാ​ജ​ഹം​സ സ​ർ​വി​സ്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക സം​സ്ഥാ​ന റോ​ഡ് ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ (കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി) ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​പാ​വ​ഗ​ഡ റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ രാ​ജ​ഹം​സ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് രാ​വി​ലെ എ​ട്ടി​ന് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ബ​സ് പാ​വ​ഗ​ഡ​യി​ൽ 11.30ന് ​എ​ത്തും. തി​രി​ച്ച് 12.30ന് ​പു​റ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു മ​ണി​യോ​ടെ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ എ​ത്തും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:rajahamsabus serviceBangalore News
    News Summary - Rajahamsa service on Bengaluru-Pavagada route
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X