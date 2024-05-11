Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    11 May 2024 2:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    11 May 2024 2:55 AM GMT

    മ​ഴ; വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ഴി​തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ടു

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യെ​യും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ കാ​റ്റി​നെ​യും തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​ത​ര​ക്കും പ​ത്ത​ര​ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ൽ കോ​മ്പ​​ഗൗ​ഡ ഇ​​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങേ​ണ്ട വി​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ഴി തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ടു. 13 ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളും മൂ​ന്ന് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ​ർ​വി​സു​ക​ളും ഒ​രു ച​ര​ക്കു​വി​മാ​ന​വു​മാ​ണ് ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ഴി​തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ട​ത്. ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നൃ​പ​തും​​ഗ ന​​ഗ​ർ, ആ​ർ.​ആ​ർ. ന​​ഗ​ർ, ജ​യ​ന​​ഗ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ നി​ര​വ​ധി ഭാ​​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ വീ​ണി​രു​ന്നു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:RainPlanes
    News Summary - Rain; The planes were diverted
