Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമ​ഴ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 4:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 4:06 AM GMT

    മ​ഴ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ വേ​ഗ​പ്പൂ​ട്ട്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ഴ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ വേ​ഗ​പ്പൂ​ട്ട്
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ പാ​ത​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വേ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ദേ​ശീ​യ പാ​ത 66ൽ ​സൂ​റ​ത്ത്ക​ൽ ജ​ങ്ഷ​ൻ മു​ത​ൽ തൊ​ക്കോ​ട്ട് ജ​ങ്ഷ​ൻ വ​രെ​യും ദേ​ശീ​യ പാ​ത 73ൽ ​ബി.​സി റോ​ഡ് മു​ത​ൽ ന​ന്തൂ​ർ ജ​ങ്ഷ​ൻ വ​രെ​യു​മാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം.

    ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര, മു​ച്ച​ക്ര, ഭാ​രം ക​യ​റ്റി​യ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ വേ​ഗം മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ൽ 40 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​റി​ൽ കൂ​ടാ​നോ മ​റ്റു വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ 60ന​പ്പു​റം ക​ട​ക്കാ​നോ പാ​ടി​ല്ല. ദേ​ശീ​യ പാ​ത പ്രോ​ജ​ക്ട് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റു​ടെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​മ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ചാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:RainMangalore National Highway
    News Summary - Rain-disasters-Mangalore-National-Highway
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick