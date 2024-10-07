Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    7 Oct 2024 1:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    7 Oct 2024 1:50 AM GMT

    മ​ഴ​യി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി ന​ഗ​രം

    ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് പേ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ മ​ഴ​യെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വീ​ണ്ടും ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ പെ​യ്ത​തോ​ടെ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​രം വെ​ള്ള​ക്കെ​ട്ട് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യി​ലാ​യി. നാ​ലു ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി മ​ഴ തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് പേ​ട്ട, സ​മ്പ​ങ്കി​രാ​മ​ന​ഗ​ർ, ടൗ​ൺ ഹാ​ൾ, ലാ​ൽ ബാ​ഗ്, റി​ച്ച്‌​മ​ണ്ട് റോ​ഡ്, ജ​യ​ന​ഗ​ർ, ബ​ന​ശ​ങ്ക​രി, കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​സ​രം എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം ഇ​തോ​ടെ ദു​സ്സ​ഹ​മാ​യി.

    TAGS:RainBengaluru Newsflood threat
