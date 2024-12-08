Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 2:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 2:57 AM GMT

    ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    heavy rain
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച മി​ന്ന​ലോ​ടു​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ മൂ​ട​ൽ​മ​ഞ്ഞു​നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടും. ഈ ​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ 19 ഡി​ഗ്രി മു​ത​ൽ 28 ഡി​ഗ്രി വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ താ​പ​നി​ല​യെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:rainBengaluru NewsIndia Meteorological Department
    News Summary - Rain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick