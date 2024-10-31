Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 2:08 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 2:08 AM GMT
‘രചന’ സിൽവർ ജൂബിലി ആഘോഷം ശനിയാഴ്ചtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Rachna Silver Jubilee celebration on Saturday
മംഗളൂരു: കാത്തലിക് ചേംബർ ഓഫ് കൊമേഴ്സ് ആൻഡ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രി ‘രചന’ സിൽവർ ജൂബിലി നവംബർ മൂന്നിന് ആഘോഷിക്കും.വൈകീട്ട് ആറിന് മംഗളൂരു കുലശേഖർ കോർഡൽ ഹാളിൽ പരിപാടികൾ ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജോൺ ബി. മൊണ്ടേരിയൊ വാർത്തസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ അറിയിച്ചു. പുണെ മിലിറ്ററി ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഓഫ് ടെക്നോളജി കമാൻഡന്ഡ് അഡ്മിറൽ നെൽസൺ ഡിസൂസ ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിക്കും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story