Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:08 AM GMT

    ‘ര​ച​ന’ സി​ൽ​വ​ർ ജൂ​ബി​ലി ആ​ഘോ​ഷം ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    Silver Jubilee celebration
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കാ​ത്ത​ലി​ക് ചേം​ബ​ർ ഓ​ഫ് കൊ​മേ​ഴ്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി ‘ര​ച​ന’ സി​ൽ​വ​ർ ജൂ​ബി​ലി ന​വം​ബ​ർ മൂ​ന്നി​ന് ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കും.വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റി​ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കു​ല​ശേ​ഖ​ർ കോ​ർ​ഡ​ൽ ഹാ​ളി​ൽ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജോ​ൺ ബി. ​മൊ​ണ്ടേ​രി​യൊ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പു​ണെ മി​ലി​റ്റ​റി ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ​ന്‍ഡ്​ അ​ഡ്മി​റ​ൽ നെ​ൽ​സ​ൺ ഡി​സൂ​സ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Rachna Silver Jubilee celebration
    News Summary - Rachna Silver Jubilee celebration on Saturday
