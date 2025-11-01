Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 1 Nov 2025 11:23 AM IST
    ര​ചി​ത റാം ​ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ ബ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ

    ര​ചി​ത റാം ​ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ ബ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന്ന​ട സി​നി​മ താ​രം ര​ചി​ത റാ​മി​നെ ഓ​ട്ടോ​റി​ക്ഷ ഡ്രൈ​വേ​ഴ്സ് ബോ​ഡി ബ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റാ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. ക​ന്ന​ട​യി​ലെ മു​ൻ​നി​ര താ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​രാ​ളാ​യ ര​ചി​ത ഭ​ര​ത​നാ​ട്യം ന​ർ​ത്ത​കി കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്. ടെ​ലി​വി​ഷ​ൻ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ് സി​നി​മ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​റാ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​തി​ൽ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​ക​ര​മാ​യ നി​മി​ഷ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും താ​രം എ​ക്സി​ൽ കു​റി​ച്ചു.

