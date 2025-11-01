Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 1 Nov 2025 11:23 AM IST
Updated On 1 Nov 2025 11:23 AM IST
രചിത റാം ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ ഡ്രൈവർമാരുടെ ബ്രാൻഡ് അംബാസഡർ
rachita selected as the brand ambasidor for auto drivers in banglore
ബംഗളൂരു: കന്നട സിനിമ താരം രചിത റാമിനെ ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷ ഡ്രൈവേഴ്സ് ബോഡി ബ്രാൻഡ് അംബാസഡറായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. കന്നടയിലെ മുൻനിര താരങ്ങളിലൊരാളായ രചിത ഭരതനാട്യം നർത്തകി കൂടിയാണ്. ടെലിവിഷൻ രംഗത്തുകൂടിയാണ് സിനിമയിലെത്തിയത്. അംബാസഡറായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തതിൽ സന്തോഷമെന്നും അഭിമാനകരമായ നിമിഷമാണെന്നും താരം എക്സിൽ കുറിച്ചു.
