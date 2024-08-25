Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 2:27 AM GMT
    date_range 25 Aug 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    ക്വീ​ർ ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര മേ​ള ഇ​ന്ന് സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ര​ണ്ടു ദി​വ​സ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്ന ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ക്വീ​ർ ച​ല​ച്ചി​ത്ര മേ​ള ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും. കോ​റ​മം​ഗ​ല മെ​ഡാ​യി ദ ​സ്റ്റേ​ജി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന മേ​ള​യി​ൽ നൂ​റോ​ളം ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. സ​മാ​പ​ന ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. ഐ ​ആം നോ​ട്ട് എ ​നോ​ബ​ഡി, സി​റ്റി ഓ​ഫ് മി​റാ​ജ്, ഇ​റ്റ്സ് ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ൻ യു​വ​ർ ഹെ​ഡ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി 20ഓ​ളം സി​നി​മ​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് മ​ല​യാ​ള സി​നി​മ വ​ഫ​നി​ള പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കും. രാ​ത്രി 7.30ന് ​മേ​ള സ​മാ​പി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsQueer Film Festival
