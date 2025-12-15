Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    15 Dec 2025 10:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    15 Dec 2025 10:31 AM IST

    പു​ത്തി​ഗെ മ​ഠം വി​ശ്വ​ശാ​ന്തി സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം

    പു​ത്തി​ഗെ മ​ഠം വി​ശ്വ​ശാ​ന്തി സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം
    പ​ര്യാ​യ പു​ത്തി​ഗെ മ​ഠം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച വി​ശ്വ​ശാ​ന്തി സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ം ആ​ന്ധ്രാ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് എ​സ്. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ന​സീ​ർ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യുന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ​ര്യാ​യ പു​ത്തി​ഗെ മ​ഠം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച വി​ശ്വ​ശാ​ന്തി സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ം ആ​ന്ധ്രാ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​ർ ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് എ​സ്. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ന​സീ​ർഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. സ​ദ്ഗു​രു മ​ധു​സൂ​ധ​ന സാ​യ്, എ​മെ​റി​റ്റ​സ് വി​ല്യം എ​ഫ്. വെ​ൻ​ഡ്‌​ലി, പു​ത്തി​ഗെ മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ലെ സ്വാ​മി സു​ഗു​ണേ​ന്ദ്ര തീ​ർ​ഥ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

