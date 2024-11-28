Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    28 Nov 2024 2:26 AM GMT
    28 Nov 2024 2:26 AM GMT

    വേണം പ​ഴ​യ ചൂ​ര​ൽ പ്ര​യോ​ഗം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ പെ​രു​മാ​റു​ന്ന വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ത​ക്ക​താ​യ ശി​ക്ഷ ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ അ​നു​മ​തി തേ​ടി സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ. ഈ ​ആ​വ​ശ്യം ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​റ്റ​ഡ് മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ഓ​ഫ് പ്രൈ​മ​റി ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി സ്കൂ​ൾ​സ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ​ക്ക് നി​വേ​ദ​നം ന​ൽ​കി.

    വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മ​ന്ത്രി മ​ധു ബം​ഗാ​ര​പ്പ​ക്ക് ക​ന്ന​ട അ​റി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് വി​ഡി​യോ കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ആ​വ​ശ്യം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:StudentsPunishmentMisbehaving
