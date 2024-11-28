Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Nov 2024 2:26 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Nov 2024 2:26 AM GMT
വേണം പഴയ ചൂരൽ പ്രയോഗംtext_fields
News Summary - punishment for misbehaving students
ബംഗളൂരു: അച്ചടക്കമില്ലാതെ പെരുമാറുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് തക്കതായ ശിക്ഷ നൽകാൻ സർക്കാറിന്റെ അനുമതി തേടി സ്കൂളുകൾ. ഈ ആവശ്യം ഉന്നയിച്ച് അസോസിയേറ്റഡ് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് ഓഫ് പ്രൈമറി ആൻഡ് സെക്കൻഡറി സ്കൂൾസ് പ്രതിനിധികൾ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധരാമയ്യക്ക് നിവേദനം നൽകി.
വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി മധു ബംഗാരപ്പക്ക് കന്നട അറിയില്ലെന്ന് വിഡിയോ കോൺഫറൻസിൽ വിദ്യാർഥി പറഞ്ഞതിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് ആവശ്യം ഉയർന്നത്.
