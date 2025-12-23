Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 8:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Dec 2025 8:58 AM IST

    പി.​യു.​സി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി തും​ഗ​ന​ദി​യി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    പി.​യു.​സി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി തും​ഗ​ന​ദി​യി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു
    പ്രേം​കു​മാ​ർ

    Listen to this Article

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ കാ​മാ​ക്ഷി സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പി.​യു.​സി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച തും​ഗ​ന​ദി​യി​ൽ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. പി​ല്ല​ൻ​ഗി​രി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്രേം ​കു​മാ​റാ​ണ് (17) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.​

    ഡി.​വി.​എ​സ് കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടാം പി​യു​സി​യി​ൽ പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ്രേം ​സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളോ​ടൊ​പ്പം പി​ല്ല​ൻ​ഗി​രി​യി​ലെ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് എ​ത്തി നീ​ന്താ​ൻ ന​ദി​യി​ൽ ഇ​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം പോ​സ്റ്റ്‌​മോ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്തി​നാ​യി ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ​യി​ലെ മ​ക്ഗ​ൺ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി മോ​ർ​ച്ച​റി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

