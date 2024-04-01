Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 1 April 2024 4:29 AM GMT
    date_range 1 April 2024 4:29 AM GMT

    വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പ് ദി​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക​യി​ൽ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 26, മേ​യ് ഏ​ഴ് തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ ​പൊ​തു അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ടു ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യാ​ണ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ക. വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശം വി​നി​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​ൻ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​മെ​ന്ന് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​മ്മീ​ഷ​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru News
