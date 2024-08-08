Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Aug 2024 2:20 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 8 Aug 2024 2:20 AM GMT
ഒഴിപ്പിക്കലിനെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധ റാലി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച് തെരുവ് കച്ചവടക്കാർtext_fields
News Summary - Protesters organized a protest rally against the eviction
മംഗളൂരു: നഗരത്തിലെ തെരുവോര കച്ചവടക്കാർ ബുധനാഴ്ച മംഗളൂരു കോർപറേഷൻ ഓഫിസിന് മുന്നിൽ റോഡിൽ പ്രതിഷേധ റാലി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. കോർപറേഷൻ തുടരുന്ന ഒഴിപ്പിക്കൽ നടപടികൾ അവസാനിപ്പിക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടായിരുന്നു പ്രതിഷേധം. തെരുവ് കച്ചവടക്കാരുടെ അസോസിയേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ബി.കെ. ഇംതിയാസ്, യാദവ്ഷെട്ടി, മഞ്ജുള നായ്ക് എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.
