Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_right...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 2:20 AM GMT

    ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ലി​നെ​തി​രെ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ റാ​ലി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് തെ​രു​വ് ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ക്കാ​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ലി​നെ​തി​രെ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ റാ​ലി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച് തെ​രു​വ് ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ക്കാ​ർ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    തെ​രു​വ് ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ക്കാ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ തെ​രു​വോ​ര ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ക്കാ​ർ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ റോ​ഡി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ റാ​ലി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം. തെ​രു​വ് ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ബി.​കെ. ഇം​തി​യാ​സ്, യാ​ദ​വ്ഷെ​ട്ടി, മ​ഞ്ജു​ള നാ​യ്ക് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ProtestersEvictionBanglore News
    News Summary - Protesters organized a protest rally against the eviction
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick