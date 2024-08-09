Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഇ.​ഡി​ക്ക് എ​തി​രെ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Aug 2024 3:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Aug 2024 3:32 AM GMT

    ഇ.​ഡി​ക്ക് എ​തി​രെ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം: മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കും ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കും കോ​ട​തി നോ​ട്ടീ​സ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഇ​രു​വ​രും 29ന് ​ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക​ണം
    ഇ.​ഡി​ക്ക് എ​തി​രെ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം: മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കും ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കും കോ​ട​തി നോ​ട്ടീ​സ്
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: എ​ൻ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ്മെ​ന്റ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റി​നെ​തി​രെ (ഇ.​ഡി) നി​രോ​ധ​നാ​ജ്ഞ ലം​ഘി​ച്ച് പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ റാ​ലി ന​ട​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക കോ​ട​തി മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ, ഉ​പ​മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡി.​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സ​മ​ൻ​സ് അ​യ​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​രു​വ​രും ഈ ​മാ​സം 29ന് ​ഹാ​ജ​രാ​വ​ണം. നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഹെ​റാ​ൾ​ഡ് കേ​സി​ൽ ഇ.​ഡി രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യെ വേ​ട്ട​യാ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ച് 2022 ജൂ​ണി​ലാ​ണ് റാ​ലി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. വി​ൽ​സ​ൺ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ചാ​ർ​ജ് ചെ​യ്ത കേ​സാ​ണി​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:protest rallyEnforcement Directorate
    News Summary - Protest against ED
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick