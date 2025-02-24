Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightപി.​ജി.​സി 2025...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 9:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 9:27 AM IST

    പി.​ജി.​സി 2025 ഗോ​ൾ​ഫ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പി.​ജി.​സി 2025 ഗോ​ൾ​ഫ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പി.​ജി.​സി 2025ന്റെ ​ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ലോ​ഞ്ചി​ങ് ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഗോ​ൾ​ഫ് ക്ല​ബി​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഗോ​ൾ​ഫ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ‘പി.​ജി.​സി 2025’ ഏ​പ്രി​ലി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. കു​മാ​ര കൃ​പ ഗെ​സ്റ്റ് ഹൗ​സി​ന് എ​തി​ർ​വ​ശ​ത്തു​ള്ള ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഗോ​ൾ​ഫ് ക്ല​ബാ​ണ് വേ​ദി. റോ​ട്ട​റി ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഐ.​ടി കോ​റി​ഡോ​റു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് വി ​ഗ്രൂ​പ്പാ​ണ് ഗോ​ൾ​ഫ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ക്ല​ബ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ​ക്കും മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാം. താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ www.thepgc.in വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ് വ​ഴി​യോ +91 6360700180 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ലോ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsPromotional Golf ChampionshipPGC 2025
    News Summary - Promotional Golf Championship Tournament
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X