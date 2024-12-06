Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    6 Dec 2024 3:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    6 Dec 2024 3:03 AM GMT

    നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു

    Inspection
    കു​ക്കെ സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തെ ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കു​ക്കെ സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്തെ ക​ട​ക​ളി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ​യി​നം നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ ഗ്രാ​മ​പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ജാ​ത ക​ള്ളാ​ജെ, താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ ഡോ. ​ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ, പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മ​ഹേ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Bengaluru News Prohibited tobacco products
