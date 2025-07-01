Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 July 2025 10:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2025 10:20 AM IST

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ നി​രോ​ധി​ത ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ നി​രോ​ധി​ത ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി
    cancel

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കൊ​ഡി​യ​ൽ ബെ​യ്‌​ലി​ലു​ള്ള ജി​ല്ല ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ഫോ​ണു​ക​ളും നി​രോ​ധി​ത പു​ക​യി​ല ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. ജ​യി​ൽ വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ക്ര​മ സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ​ബ് ഡി​വി​ഷ​നി​ലെ എ.​സി.​പി. പ്ര​താ​പ് സി​ങ് തോ​റാ​ട്ടി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു റെ​യ്ഡ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:metro newsLatest NewsBanglore NewsMangalore Jail
    News Summary - Prohibited products and phones seized in Mangalore jail
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X