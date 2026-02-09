Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Feb 2026 7:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Feb 2026 7:32 AM IST

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ചെ​റു​വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു

    സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ചെ​റു​വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു
    വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര ബ​ബ​ലേ​ശ്വ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ

    പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന പ​റ​ക്ക​ലി​നി​ടെ ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു​വീ​ണ ചെ​റു​വി​മാ​നം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ല​ബു​റു​ഗി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ബെ​ള​ഗാ​വി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന പ​റ​ക്ക​ലി​നി​ടെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ചെ​റു​വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര ബ​ബ​ലേ​ശ്വ​ർ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലാ​ണ് ര​ണ്ട് സീ​റ്റു​ള്ള വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന് വീ​ണ​ത്.

    ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ പൈ​ല​റ്റ് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ ത​ല​നാ​രി​ഴ​ക്ക് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രും പു​റ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ചാ​ടി​യ​തി​ന് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ വി​മാ​നം മൂ​ന്ന് ക​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി വ​യ​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു​വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:newsmetroCrashesprivate plane
    News Summary - Private plane crashes
