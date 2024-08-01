Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    1 Aug 2024 2:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 Aug 2024 2:29 AM GMT

    കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ഹൃ​ദ​യം കാ​ത്ത് സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ബ​സ്

    Private bus
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സി​റ്റി സ​ർ​വി​സ് ബ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റു​ടേ​യും ക​ണ്ട​ക്ട​രു​ടേ​യും മ​ന​സ്സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യം ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രി​യാ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യു​ടെ ഹൃ​ദ​യം കാ​ത്തു.

    കു​ളൂ​ർറൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന 13 എ​ഫ് ബ​സി​ൽ യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്ത കു​ട്ടി നെ​ഞ്ചു​വേ​ദ​ന​യി​ൽ കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ മ​ഹേ​ഷ് പൂ​ജാ​രി നി​റ​യെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രു​ള്ള ബ​സ് നേ​രെ ക​ങ്ക​നാ​ടി​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വി​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം ജീ​വ​നെ​ടു​ക്കും മു​മ്പ് ചി​കി​ത്സ ല​ഭി​ച്ച കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ബ​സ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​ന്ദി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    private bus
