Madhyamam
    date_range 1 July 2024 3:40 AM GMT
    date_range 1 July 2024 3:40 AM GMT

    വി​ചാ​ര​ണ​ത്ത​ട​വു​കാ​രാ​യ ആ​റ് പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​കാ​ത്ത പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ​ത്ത​ട​വു​കാ​രാ​യി താ​മ​സി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ആ​റു​പേ​ർ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഇ​വ​രെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ഊ​ർ​ജി​ത​മാ​ക്കി. 16ഉം 17​ഉം വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളാ​ണ് റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹോം ​സു​ര​ക്ഷ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ മ​റി​ക​ട​ന്ന് ഓ​ടി​ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. വി​വി​ധ കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ൽ കോ​ട​തി റി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്ത​വ​രാ​ണി​വ​ർ.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Trial Prisoner
    News Summary - Prisoner of trial Six girls were rescued
